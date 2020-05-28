Alabama adds 5,000 COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama added more than 5,000 coronavirus cases over the last 14 days as the state began lifting restrictions.

As of Wednesday, more than 15,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Alabama and 581 have died. State Health Officer Scott Harris said an increase in testing is behind part of the increase, but that doesn’t explain all of it.

Epidemiologist Rachael Lee at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said the increase is concerning. She said it has likely can be attributed to a combination of more testing and more people out and about.

