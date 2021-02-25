Alabama ABC suspends Homewood bar over pandemic health violations

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — State regulators have suspended the alcohol license of a Birmingham-area bar over alleged violations of the state’s pandemic health order.

A spokesman for Alabama’s ABC Board says the action against Grocery Brewpub in Homewood is the first such state case under COVID-19 rules.

Photos shared recently on social media showed people packed into the nightspot.

Regulators accused the business of violating rules about face mask requirements, occupancy limits and social distancing.

A hearing is expected in April, and the owner of the bar says he looks forward to addressing the situation and providing a safe environment in the future.