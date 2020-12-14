Alabama ABC Board temporarily reauthorizes curbside alcohol sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has approved to amend the original statewide order to temporarily authorize emergency curbside alcohol sales.

During a special-called meeting held Monday, the ABC board approved a motion to amend the state’s order to allow curbside alcohol sales through Jan. 4 due to the holidays.

The amendment would allow on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to go. Specifically, this would apply to selling sealed bottles. No more than one 375-milliliter bottle of spirits, two 750-milliliter bottle of wine or 144 ounces of beer can be sold per customer.

The original “Curbside Sales Authorization” expired on Sept. 15.

In the meeting, members discussed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants had been hit hard due to both lower allowed capacity and restricted alcohol sales. No board members expressed any concerns about temporarily allowing restaurants and retailers to have curbside alcohol sales and the motion passed unanimously.