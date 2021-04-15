Alabama 7-year-old recovering from first brain surgery, preparing for a second

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A seven-year-old that fundraised for her own brain surgery by selling lemonade at her family’s bakery is now recovering and preparing for the next surgery.

Liza Scott has multiple brain malformations that can cause seizures, brain bleeds, and/or a stroke. Liza’s mother, Elizabeth Scott said medical bills and travel expenses for the first surgery cost her upwards of $10,000 out of pocket.

To help cover those costs, Elizabeth Scott set up a lemonade stand for her daughter to fundraise. Since CBS 42’s original report, nearly $400,000 has been donated to Liza Scott online. Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated in-person at Savage’s Bakery in Homewood.

Liza Scott had her first brain surgery in early March at Boston Children’s Hospital. Elizabeth Scott said the surgery was a success. Her recovery has been rocky, with multiple trips to the emergency room in Boston and in Birmingham.

Elizabeth Scott detailed one of the ER trips in a blog post she shared to Facebook:

“It’s getting better and better every day,” said Liza Scott. “I’m still getting used to the light.” Liza’s mom said her daughter struggles with light sensitivity following the surgery.

Elizabeth Scott said the outpouring of support has helped her through the difficulties of recovery.

“It’s really amazing, every day I realize I’m not alone in this journey,” said Elizabeth Scott.

Liza Scott will have open brain surgery in May, where part of her skull will be removed. Elizabeth Scott said their trip to Boston and the recovery is expected to be at least a few weeks as this surgery is more intensive than the first.

Liza Scott plans on getting back to selling lemonade once she is done with brain surgeries. She and her mom have already started to make care packages for families going through similar medical journeys. The care packages will have items for hospital stays that Elizabeth Scott said were immensely helpful to her and Liza during her surgery.