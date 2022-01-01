Alabama teen dead following car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager from Alpine died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning outside Pell City.

The 19-year-old victim was fatally injured when he was ejected from the 2006 Honda Accord he was a passenger in after the vehicle left Kelly Creek Road and hit a tree at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where they died later died.

The driver, 23-year-old Orlandez Dewaunte Harris of Childersburg, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.