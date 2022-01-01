Alabama teen dead following car crash

Local News

by: Teddy Vance

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager from Alpine died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning outside Pell City.

The 19-year-old victim was fatally injured when he was ejected from the 2006 Honda Accord he was a passenger in after the vehicle left Kelly Creek Road and hit a tree at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where they died later died.

The driver, 23-year-old Orlandez Dewaunte Harris of Childersburg, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES