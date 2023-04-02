SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have died after a medical helicopter crashed in the area of Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive on Sunday evening, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said there was a call to Shelby County 911 about a hiker who was experiencing a medical emergency. Hammac said it was decided to transport the hiker by LifeSaver, and Shelby County deputies assisted LifeSaver by securing a landing zone. There were three crew members on the helicopter when it crashed, with one pronounced dead at the scene. The hiker was transported to a hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated the crash happened at about 5:28 p.m. Hammac said the investigation will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency is assisting with providing resources for the investigation.

