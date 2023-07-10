BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Analytical AI, a Birmingham based company, is working on two major developments for our nation’s Air Force. This tech start-up was handpicked by AFWERX, the air force’s innovation funding program.

Co-founder and Chief Information Officer, Thomas Anthony said they focus specifically on image-based artificial intelligence to protect our homeland and strengthen national security.

This became their main focus after their business initially formed in 2019 out of a project that geared toward A.I. stroke detection.

They said this skill set led to current developments. The Air Force awarded them two $1.25 million Small Business Innovation Research Direct-to-Phase II grants.

“Being chosen as part of the AFWERX Direct-to-phase II projects shows us that we are on the right track, we are in the right area, doing the right things that are needed for national security,” said Anthony.

With this money, Analytical AI Is developing two Air Force base improvement projects. One will work to improve detection of foreign object debris.

As a plane takes off, Anthony said they can pull debris off the runway which could destroy an engine and cause harm.

The other will improve perimeter security. Anthony said if you can see something on a monitor, they can train an A.I. algorithm to do the same job without missing a thing.

“If we are looking at a bank of monitors and you’re seeing a turkey in way of the base, it’s a human looking at it,” said Anthony. “Instead of that, it would be an artificial intelligence algorithm that’s looking at it and alerting the human. This is not replacing any humans. This is what we call a force multiplier, so it makes the human more efficient.”

The company also has other projects in the works that will help with limited mobility passenger screening and securing soft targets in unattended bags at airports before check point. Already in action is their A.I. technology used for full mobility screening.

“We build ready task specific A.I. detecting guns in bags that go through the airport,” said Anthony. “Now that’s something that sometimes maybe folks might miss because when a TSO is looking at a screen, they might look away, they might get bored. A.I. does not do that. It’s always aware.”

“So, there are a lot of those project we’re working on that improve security, improve efficacy, and thus people’s lives,” added Mark Froehlich, the company’s CEO.

Froehlich said the projects they’re currently working on for Air Force base improvements and airport security are expected to take about two years to complete.