FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An AI art exhibition will be held at Fairfield’s Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery Wednesday evening.

The opening reception for “SINGULARITY: AI Art Exhibition & Continuing Discussion” will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and free for the public to attend.

Featured in this exhibition are the works of early innovators of AI art including Marcus Fetch, Eugene Qahhaar II and King Tall T. In addition to works produced by these traditional artists, the exhibition will feature AI art created by poets, comedians, cartoonists and writers.

Examples of AI music, poetry and film will be showcased and patrons will be provided tools to make AI art of their own.

Throughout the summer, Stephen Smith Fine Art will feature various events and discussions surrounding the topics of Artificial Intelligence and AI art.

This exhibition is part of a continuing discussion funded by the MISA Collaborative of Miles College and Samford University.