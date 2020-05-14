AHSAA cancels all summer competitions due to COVID-19, other changes made

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association (AHSAA) has announced that all summer competitions for 2020 have been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

AHSAA says they are taking directives from the Alabama State Department of Education and the Department of Health on when schools can return to normal activities. ALSDE says they are hopeful that schools will reopen on June 8 and start the school year as planned.

On top of the cancelations, AHSAA has created the following guidelines as well:

Summer practices are prohibited. But conditioning, weightlifting, individual skill development and workouts are under the discretion of schools.

Mass physicals on the same day are unlikely. Schools should make alternative plans for getting student-athletes’ physicals.

While summer competitions are canceled, camps may be held for their students and feeder school students.

Schools should prepare to make accommodations for students who are at risk or whose parents feel it is not yet safe to return to work.

Fall sports may start practice one week earlier if they do not conduct a spring evaluation. This week is to be used as a tryout period.

Winter sports, for this year only, may hold an evaluation period the first two weeks of school or practice one week earlier, but not both.

Spring sports, for this year only, may hold a regular evaluation period any time after the first two weeks of school during the first semester or begin practice one week earlier in January, but not both.

AHSAA will reconvene and release and update to these guidelines after Gov. Kay Ivey and ADPH release do on May 22.

