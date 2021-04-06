AG Steve Marshall pays tribute to fallen Kimberly police officer Nick O’Rear

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Steve Marshall honored fallen Kimberly police officer Nick O’Rear.

Marshall paid tribute to O’Rear and his family by presenting a plaque in commemoration of his sacrifice and commitment to the city of Kimberly.

On February 4, 2020, O’Rear was shot while pursuing a suspect on I-65. He died the following morning.

“He will always be remembered and we greatly appreciate it,” said Kelly O’Rear, Nick’s mother. “He will never be forgotten. He had a servant’s heart and I know that he is in Heaven fulfilling that service as well.”