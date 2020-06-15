AG Marshall: Mobile agrees to pay $25,000 fine for removing Confederate statue

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that the city of Mobile will be paying the $25,000 fine after the city removed a monument dedicated to a Confederate admiral.

AG Marshall made the announcement Monday saying the city agreed to make the payment without a court order. The fine stems from the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act that was passed in 2017.

“On June 4, the City of Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes from public property within the city,” said AG Marshall in a statement. “Now that the City has acknowledged its intent to remove the monument permanently, the facts surrounding the removal and a plain reading of the law led me to determine that the Act was violated. After being notified of that determination, the City has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.”

Mobile is the second Alabama city to have to pay the fine. Birmingham was fined following the removal of the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park earlier this month.

