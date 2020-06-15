Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.

AG Marshall: Mobile agrees to pay $25,000 fine for removing Confederate statue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that the city of Mobile will be paying the $25,000 fine after the city removed a monument dedicated to a Confederate admiral.

AG Marshall made the announcement Monday saying the city agreed to make the payment without a court order. The fine stems from the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act that was passed in 2017.

“On June 4, the City of Mobile removed a 120-year-old statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes from public property within the city,” said AG Marshall in a statement. “Now that the City has acknowledged its intent to remove the monument permanently, the facts surrounding the removal and a plain reading of the law led me to determine that the Act was violated. After being notified of that determination, the City has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.”

Mobile is the second Alabama city to have to pay the fine. Birmingham was fined following the removal of the Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park earlier this month.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events