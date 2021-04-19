AG Marshall encouraging Alabamians to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is asking Alabamians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

This is the 20th annual event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the abuse or misuse of medicines that have expired or are no longer needed by the intended users.

“As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can also be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to sell. Please take the opportunity to safely remove these hazards by bringing prescription drugs that are out-of-date or no longer needed to collection sites for safe and proper disposal,” Marshall said.

To find locations near you or to learn more about the event, click here.