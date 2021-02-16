AG: Lanett mayor arrested for using position for personal gain

LANETT, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the arrest of Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy.

McCoy is accused of using his position as mayor for his own personal gain. He faces three felony charges.

According to the indictment against McCoy, he used his title to allow a family member to use a city-owned vehicle “without a lawful purpose,” obtain extensions or waivers for utility charges that exceeded $43,000 and also using a city-owned account to make purchases that exceeded $643.

If convicted, McCoy faces up to 20 years in prison and a $90,000 fine. He turned himself in at the Chambers County Jail Tuesday and has a bond set at $30,000 at this time.