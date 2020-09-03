AG: Former State Sen. David Burkette arrested for taking campaign contribution money

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that former State Senator David Burkette has been arrested for violating the state’s Fair Campaign Practices Act.

According to Marshall, Burkette, while running for the Montgomery City Council in 2015 and 2016, deposited $3,625 in campaign donations into his personal bank account.

Burkette resigned from his senate seat on Tuesday.

If convicted, Burkette faces up to a year in prison and a fine not exceeding $6,000.

The case is now being looked at AG Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division. No other information has been released at this time.

