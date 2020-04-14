Road conditions in Walker County deteriorate following Sunday storms

Mostly quiet weather is ahead for the rest of our week, with only small rain chances the next 24 hours. For today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures cooler than average. We should see temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the middle of April. Instead, we’ll feel mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Cool air will persist tonight and early Wednesday, but more clouds will move in as a cold front approaches.

This front could bring a few isolated showers to the region very early tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect much from this. Instead look for temperatures in the low 40s, clouds around in the morning and more sunshine for the afternoon. But that sunshine won’t warm us up much as highs only reach the low and mid 60s. Temperatures will moderate a bit as we continue this week. With more sunshine Thursday, highs will rise to the low 70s.