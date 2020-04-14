Road conditions in Walker County deteriorate following Sunday storms

WALKER COUNTY, Ala., (WIAT) — Road conditions across Walker County deteriorated quickly following severe storms Sunday night.
A large portion of Mandy Williams Road is washed out. Walker County Engineer Mike Short said there is no timetable for when the road will reopen and that his team is working to open a temporary road, which could be done by the end of the day Tuesday.
Watch the video above to learn more about neighbors who have been separated by the road damage.
