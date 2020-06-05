After student tests positive for COVID-19, Birmingham City Schools postpones remaining graduations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools has announced they will be postponing the remaining graduations after a recent graduate tested positive for COVID-19.
According to BCS, a student who attended the Woodlawn High School graduation this past week tested positive for the virus. They say they are now attempting to find the individuals who may have come in contact with the student.
This news comes after BCS already postponed the rest of the graduations this week to Sunday at Legion Field due to inclement weather.
A new date for graduations has not been announced yet.
“While we are proud of our graduates and their capacity for patience and
perseverance during these historic and turbulent times, we hold the safety of
our students as our highest priority,” a statement from BCS read.
Huffman, Ramsay, Parker and Carver High Schools were scheduled to have their ceremonies on Sunday.
