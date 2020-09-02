After only son killed in family kitchen, grieving JeffCo parents demand justice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County couple is praying for justice more than one week after their 22-year-old son was shot and killed while cooking in the kitchen.

According to the Jefferson Count Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Thomas was shot from the outside of his family’s home. He was rushed to a Jasper hospital and died.

“They took everything. That was my only son,” said Charlie Thomas, Brandon’s father.

Deputies believe the shooter or shooters knew the victim. A motive remains unclear. The incident happened in the 6500 block of Snowville Brent Road near Dora.

“I’d have gave you anything. What was worth his life? That you would take my only child from me,” his mother Page continued. “He always wanted to help people. He had the biggest heart.”

Thomas leaves behind a little girl. Family members said it was devastating to have to tell her that her father was in heaven.



“He is not going to be able to see her go to her first day of school. He is not going to get to see her go to her prom, her graduation, he is not going to be able to walk her down the aisle,” said Page Thomas.

Family members told CBS 42 Brandon Thomas ran to his parents bedroom after he realized he was shot in the kitchen.

Page and Charlie Thomas tried to get their son back into the kitchen before he collapsed on the floor.

“He prayed as he was laying in my floor dying. He knew and he called out to God and he asked God to forgive him,” said Page Thomas.

Thomas’ parents tried to keep him alert until first responders could arrive.

“He says, ‘Daddy, please don’t let me die.’ And to that point right there, it is just like I failed him. I could not save my son. ‘Because of some coward, Daddy failed you,'” said Charlie Thomas.

While the family does not know why someone would shoot Thomas, his father said there had to be another way to settle any outstanding dilemma.

“If you’ve got a problem with somebody, talk it out,” said Charlie Thomas.

As investigators continue to work the case, loved ones hope someone with information will see their pain and come forward.

“What if it was your family? You’d want to know. You’d want answers,” said Charlie Thomas.

Family members made shirts with the phrase “Justice for Brandon.” They plan to sell the merchandise to raise money for a reward for answers.

“It is never going to bring my son back, but it would help as far as peace of mind,” said Page Thomas.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

