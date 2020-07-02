After fight with co-worker, man calls his father who shoots, injures 2 at Bessemer business

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An altercation between employees at a Bessemer businesses ended with two people being shot by one of the employee’s father Thursday.

According to Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper, the employees were involved in an altercation when one of them called their father who then arrived at the business and started shooting. The incident took place in the parking lot of Southland Pipe and Supply.

Bessemer PD says one of the victims was a bystander to the original altercation. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody at this time. No other information has been released as this is still an ongoing investigation.

