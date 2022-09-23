ALABAMA (WHNT) — Two Alabama veterans who were held captive in Ukraine by Russian forces after volunteering to help fight are back in the United States.

On Friday, U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt confirmed that Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are now officially back on American soil.

According to Aderholt and the men’s families, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Crown Prince and the Saudi government negotiated the release of the men.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs report that 10 prisoners of war from Croatia, Morocco, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States were released to them as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Drueke’s mother recently spoke with CBS 42’s Jen Cardone about the struggle they’ve faced over the last few months as they’ve worked to free both men.