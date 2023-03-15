Tonight: Temperatures will be cold again. Lows will range from 30 to 38 degrees. A freeze warning is in effect for our northeast counties while the rest of central/west Alabama will have a frost advisory.

Thursday will start off feeling a bit like winter with the afternoon feeling a bit more like spring. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with a sky full of sunshine. It will be a great for NCAA basketball in the magic city.



As we move into Friday a cold front arrives and that will be bring us our next round of rain. It will be a rainy St. Patrick’s day, unfortunately. The good news, no severe weather is expected at this time. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but no major issues, just minor inconveniences.



5 AM Friday

1PM Friday

4 PM Friday

7 PM Friday

Not only will it be rainy Friday, but it will be cold and windy. Temperatures will likely be warmer to start the day than through the afternoon. A sharp cold front bringing all the wet weather is also leaving a blanket of cold air behind as it passes through.

The weekend turns clear and cold. Prepare for more cold mornings, both Saturday and Sunday. Bundle up at the baseball fields Saturday morning (telling myself that). Highs on Sunday will be hard pressed to climb out of the upper 40s.

Beyond the weekend it will be a cool start to Spring on Monday. Followed by another chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.