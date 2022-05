BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newborn baby girl is headed home after spending 113 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Harmony Olivia Bulloch was born prematurely on Jan. 6 and only weighed 1.1 pounds. But after being treated by the medical professionals at the hospital, she was finally discharged on April 29.

Check out some of the photos from Harmony’s “graduation” down below!