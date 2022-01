BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 103 days since Hazel Bynum was born at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. And after a tough battle inside the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, she is finally headed home.

When Hazel was born back on Oct. 6, she weighed a mere 1 pound and 8 ounces.

But less than four months later, Hazel is healthy and weighs a healthy 7 pounds now. She was released Monday from the hospital and is now back with her parents at their home.