BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Applications for the Birmingham Zoo’s Winter 2024 volunteer training cycle in interpretation and learning are now open.

Interpretation and Learning volunteers support educational opportunities throughout the zoo by sharing animals’ stories and conservation information with guests. To apply, click here.

Volunteers can get involved at the Birmingham Zoo in many different ways from working special events to assisting animal care professionals. Requirements for hours and training vary by role.

Basic requirements include:

Must have completed high school or be at least 19 years old

Must be able to complete minimum monthly and quarterly hours requirements

Must complete a background check

Must pay a one-time $50-$75 registration fee (covers background check, t-shirt, name badge and training expenses)

Must attend required training prior to signing up for volunteer shifts

For more information, visit the Birmingham Zoo’s website by clicking here.