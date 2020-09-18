ADPH unanimously classifies tianeptine as class II drug, banning it from being sold over the counter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health Board of Directors unanimously passed a ruling that would reclassify tianeptine as a class II drug in the state.

Tianeptine is a highly addictive, synthetic drug that gives a euphoric high and strong withdrawal symptoms. It is the main ingredient in a supplement commonly sold in gas stations known as Tianaa.

The ruling by ADPH will now ban the over the counter selling of tianeptine or any products it is found in.

According to ADPH, the drug has also been refused several times by the FDA to be sold by prescription from physicians.

There is now a 45 day window where the ruling can be challenged and asked to be heard at a Legislative review hearing.

