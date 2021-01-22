ADPH to host Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Rockford

ROCKFORD, ALA. (WIAT)—The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Coosa County on Friday.
It is for healthcare providers, residents of long-term care, people who are 75 years old and older, and first responders.
It will be 8:30 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. At the Coosa County E 9-1-1 building on 66 Communications Drive.
You’re asked to call the East Central Public Health District office at 334-294-6400 or the toll-free COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-566-5333 to schedule an appointment.

