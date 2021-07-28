ADPH sees increase in COVID vaccinations; what’s causing it?

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations during the last week. A good sign to see while cases continue to rise in the state.

But what caused the recent rise in vaccinations for the virus: incentives or the rise in cases? During Wednesday’s vaccination clinic outside of Legion Field, nurses were busy throughout the day giving Pfizer shots. And if people asked after they got it, they received free Battle of the Bands tickets.

Some people who spoke with CBS 42 say the Delta variant had a lot to do with their decision to get it and they want the best protection they can have.

Charles Childers, an Air Force veteran, says he’s been wanting to get vaccinated, but has been putting it off. But he is thankful to get his first dose out of the way.

“I didn’t feel it!” Childers said.

Jacqueline Hunter says she has several underlying health issues which put her at serious risk. She says incentives are nice to offer, but she wants to be healthy for herself and family.

“Watching television. And me seeing a lot of people getting the vaccine motivated me to also come and get it,” Hunter said.

“I’d rather get it than not to get it in case I end up being around someone being exposed and I don’t want nothing to happen to them,” Hunter said.

Legion Field’s clinic isn’t the only place offering incentives in the area. The city of Gadsden is offering $100 for people to get both of their shots. Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says with how low the vaccination rate is in the state, he isn’t sure if incentives would work.

“We are certainly not opposed to incentives at all; however, I’m not aware if an incentive program has been mildly successful anywhere,” Dr. Harris said.

But on Wednesday, people were lined up at the Legion Field vaccination clinic ready to be vaccinated.

“To protect other people and yourself,” Childers said.

The vaccination clinic is open every Wednesday at Legion field from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.