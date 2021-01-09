ADPH: Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 vaccine appointment calls

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking Alabamians to not call their local hospitals directly to set up appointments to be scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release, the department stated, “We have learned that hospital switchboards are being overwhelmed with phone calls, which is creating an obstacle to patient care. Hospitals throughout Alabama are overwhelmed in providing care to both COVID-19 patients as well as responding to all other medical needs of our citizens.”

While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, most are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated.

Additional information will be provided when hospitals and locations other than county health departments have vaccines available for additional groups.