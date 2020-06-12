ADPH doubles down on COVID-19 prevention guidelines as outbreaks continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reinforced its COVID-19 prevention guidelines Friday following unprecedented numbers in daily case confirmations and hospitalizations.

The ADPH said outbreaks have been linked to workplaces, long-term care facilities, and now, the gatherings on Memorial Day. 13,500 people have recovered from COVID-19, but the ADPH said too many Alabamians have suffered complications from the virus.

“COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene.”

As such, the department reminds people of the following guidelines:

Cover coughs and sneezes, do not touch your face, and wash hands often.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Use cloth face coverings in public.

Clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.

They also remind people of those who at high-risk of contracting the virus and experiencing complications.

Close contacts to COVID-19-positive individuals

People who are 65 years of age

Those with serious health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV, and immunity disorders

People with body mass index over 40

People with liver disease

People who live in long-term care.

As of this report, 746 deaths have been reported.

