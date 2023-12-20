BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s a busy time of year at many animal shelters as people are adopting puppies and kittens as Christmas presents.

Humane societies want everyone to remember that a pet is a big responsibility, not just something soft and cuddly to bring into your home.

“You know, little puppies and kittens it sounds really great and wonderful and it’s such a great little Christmas gift but they do grow up to be adults, they do grow up to be a lifetime commitment and so we just want people to be picking these animals because that’s what they’re ready for,” says Ivana Sullivan, chief program officer at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. “They’ve done the research, they know what kind of animal is best for them and they’re making a good choice for them and their family.”

GBHS says it’s seeing about 25 to 28 adoptions per day but despite the uptick in adoptions, the shelter’s fullness has not changed.

“As soon as an animal is adopted, we have one ready to fill it right back up,” Sullivan said. “We are that full all the time.”

Puppies and kittens are a popular Christmas present in many families and while the humane society welcomes the increase in adoptions, GBHS wants people to realize it’s a lifelong commitment to take home an animal.

“My advice would be just to really do your education on what pet is best for your family,” Sullivan said. “If you’re picking a particular dog, study and figure out which breed is best. Which one will you have time for, which one will need more exercise or not.”

The Mallard family spent four years researching and the time finally came for them to adopt.

“This dog is really great and support for our family because we can’t be alone on Christmas because we need a Christmas dog in our hearts,” Makayla Mallard said.

“So far based on what we’ve observed, [the dog’s] really energetic and sweet and gives, you know, like a homey feeling,” Shamariah Reed said.

The humane society says if you want to gift a pet for Christmas, the best way to do it is to give a gift certificate to the shelter so the person can come in and bond with the animal themselves before adopting.

“Just because an animal is super cute or looks cuddly or fluffy, it might not be the right animal for you or have the right personality you’re looking for and you might not feel that connection or bond,” Sullivan said.

GBHS says over the past two years, surrenders have increased significantly and are constant all year round. To learn more about adopting from GBHS, visit its website here.