TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped Tuesday morning in Tuscaloosa County.
According to ADOC, 51-year-old Tommy Jordon Mims was able to escape while serving his sentence on the medical furlough program. He was reported missing just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Mims was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in 2006 for aggravated stalking.
He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 172 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He is in civilian clothes, not an ADOC-issued uniform.
If you have any information on Mims’ whereabouts, contact 911 or ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- ADOC searching for escaped inmate in Tuscaloosa County
- Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies, U.S. intelligence agencies say
- Heisman Trophy 2020: Finalists, odds, online-only stream
- Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol