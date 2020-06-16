ADOC reports fourth inmate coronavirus death

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) — A fourth inmate in Alabama had died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases in the state systems continues to rise.

The state Department of Corrections says 80-year-old Robert Stewart died Sunday. He started showing symptoms of the virus last week and was later taken to a hospital where he died.

An inmate from a different state prison died Friday after testing positive for the virus. Stewart had been housed at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.

Officials on Thursday decided to test all inmates in the prison’s infirmary and 13 tested positive. Since the outbreak began, the prison system says 41 inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

122 staff members and contract workers have tested positive.

