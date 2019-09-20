ADOC officer arrested for plot to traffic drugs in Easterling Correctional Facility

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer at the Easterling Correctional Facility has been arrested for plotting to traffic drugs into the facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Corey McClendon, 26, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance after he bought the drugs off an undercover agent.

It was after his arrest that McClendon confessed to his plan to introduce drugs to the Easterling Correctional Facility.

“The arrest of McClendon is yet another example of our efforts in combating criminal activity including corruption within our institutions,’’ said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “It reiterates our strong commitment to the citizens of Alabama to provide for their public safety, as well as ensuring a safe and rehabilitative environment for Alabama inmates.”

McClendon was taken to the Pike County Jail where he was booked. He has been employed by ADOC since July 2015.

The investigation is still ongoing.