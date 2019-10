UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Bullock County Correctional Facility.

Marcus Green, 34, was pronounced dead on Oct. 6 after he was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, according to ADOC.

Green was serving a 20-year sentence for a first-degree rape conviction in Jefferson County.

The cause of Green’s death is still pending results from an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

