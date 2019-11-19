ADOC investigating inmate’s death at Bibb Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility.

Dewayne Foxx, 26, was discovered unresponsive in his assigned bed on the morning of Nov. 11, according to ADOC.

Foxx did not have visible injuries but appeared to have vomited on himself. He was pronounced dead by the medical provider at the facility later on.

Foxx was serving a 12-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to ADOC. The cause of death has yet to be determined. The investigation is still ongoing.

