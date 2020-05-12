Live Now
Senate Health Committee Hearing regarding the COVID-19 pandemic: Fauci, Redfield, Giroir & Hahn testify

ADOC investigating death of inmate who fell ill on work assignment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who fell ill at the Birmingham Women’s Community Based Facility and Community Work Center Monday and died in the hospital later that day.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Colony Nicole Wilson complained about feeling ill while on their work assignment Monday morning and was taken to the St. Vincent’s Hospital Emergency Department, where she subsequently died.

No cause of death has been determined.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES