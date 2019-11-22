ADOC investigating 2 inmate deaths in separate prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating two inmate deaths in separate correctional facilities on Nov. 20.

Charles Brookshire, 63, (left) was found unresponsive in the hospital ward of the Limestone Correctional Facility. He was admitted to the ward for cancer treatment Oct. 24.

Earl Hogan, 65, (right) passed out while working in the garage station of the Staton Correctional Facility, according to ADOC. Officers administered CPR and rushed him to the medical unit where he was then pronounced dead.

Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence for obstruction of justice/false identity. Hogan was serving a life sentence for murder.

Both causes of death are pending autopsy results.

No other information has been released at this time. Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

