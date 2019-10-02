ADOC: Inmate recaptured after escaping work assignment in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/2): The inmate has been recaptured without incident, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Original (10/2): The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an inmate escape alert in Morgan County.

According to ADOC, Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, escaped his work assignment in Decatur Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Tisdale is described as a black male, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds with several tattoos.

Tisdale is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree assault in 2018.

If you have information that can lead to Tisdale’s whereabouts, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

