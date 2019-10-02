ADOC: Inmate recaptured after escaping work assignment in Decatur

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/2): The inmate has been recaptured without incident, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Original (10/2): The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an inmate escape alert in Morgan County.

According to ADOC, Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, escaped his work assignment in Decatur Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Tisdale is described as a black male, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds with several tattoos.

Tisdale is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree assault in 2018.

If you have information that can lead to Tisdale’s whereabouts, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events