ADOC: Inmate escapes job assignment in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate has escaped a work assignment in Foley Monday.

38-year-old Joseph Lamar Burkett left his assignment at 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since, according to ADOC.

Burkett is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds. He is currently serving a 24-month sentence for possession and recreational use of a controlled substance.

If you see Burkett, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

