ADOC: Inmate escapes Butler County Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an escaped inmate report Monday morning.

According to ADOC, Jerome Sharp, 32, escaped the Butler County Jail at 5 a.m. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence for a robbery conviction in 2011.

Sharp is described as being 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Sharp, contact your local law enforcement agency, the Butler County Jail or call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS