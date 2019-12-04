ADOC: Inmate dies after collapsing in dorm at Easterling Correctional Facility

CLIO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate’s death at the Easterling Correctional Facility.

Rubin Hayes, 54, was discovered collapsed in his dorm Nov. 24.

Hayes was rushed to the medical care unit for treatment. At 10:51 p.m., Hayes was pronounced dead.

The cause of Hayes’ death is still pending a final autopsy.

Hayes was serving a five-year sentence for first-degree assault in Mobile.

LATEST POSTS