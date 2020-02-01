ADOC: Correctional officer, cousin charged with bringing drugs into prison

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has arrested a correctional officer and his cousin in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to ADOC, correctional officer Christian Esco, 27, and his cousin Joshua Esco, 27, were arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs into the Kilby Correctional Facility.

Christian Esco has been employed with ADOC since 2017 and is currently disciplinary actions. Joshua Esco is currently serving a five-year sentence for first-degree theft of property, according to ADOC.

Both men are currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

