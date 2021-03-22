ADEM working to contain fuel spill in White Oak Creek in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is working to contain a fuel spill in White Oak Creek in Walker County Monday.

According to ADEM, responders were notified of “leaking vessels” at an abandoned marina on Saturday. ADEM says responders discovered five vessels at the marina with one already submerged underwater.

A visible sheen atop the water was found as soon as responders were at the site. It is estimated to cover 12,000 square feet of the creek.

Crews have placed boom in the creek to contain the spill and skimming and recovery tools have been used to remove the petroleum at this time. ADEM says accessibility to the marina is difficult due to poor road conditions.