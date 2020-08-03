Adamsville reports 12 residents are ‘actively infectious’ with COVID-19, 30 others in quarantine

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — City leaders in Adamsville are reminding residents to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the news that 12 of its residents are “actively contagious” with the virus.

In a Facebook post published Monday, leaders confirmed that 30 residents had placed themselves under quarantine and 12 were contagious. Leaders cited figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health for their findings.

“It is extremely important that we continue SOCIAL DISTANCING, FREQUENT HANDWASHING and that we continue to WEAR FACE MASKS!,” the post read. “Keep yourself safe by limiting social gatherings and visits as much as possible.”

The numbers cited by Adamsville officials represent those living within city limits. They added that there had been other cases reported in the surrounding areas.

