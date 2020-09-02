Adamsville PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Adamsville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday, August 31.
Authorities are searching for Nerrisa Janice Kirby. The 16-year-old was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. leaving her home in the Adamsville area.
Police say Kirby has a medical history.
If you have seen her or have information that can lead police to her wheraebouts, call the police department at 205-674-8760.
