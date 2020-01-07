Adamsville municipal buildings, high school opened following ‘bomb threat’

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An alleged bomb threat put all Adamsville municipal buildings, a Walmart and Minor High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
According to the city of Adamsville, the threat caused evacuations and shutdowns of the buildings just after 1:30 p.m.
Just before 2:30 p.m., however, all buildings were back up and running after investigation.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
