Adamsville municipal buildings, high school opened following ‘bomb threat’

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An alleged bomb threat put all Adamsville municipal buildings, a Walmart and Minor High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the city of Adamsville, the threat caused evacuations and shutdowns of the buildings just after 1:30 p.m.

Just before 2:30 p.m., however, all buildings were back up and running after investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

