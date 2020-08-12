Adamsville mayoral race heats up

ADAMSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — On Aug, 25, Adamsville residents will head to the polls to decide who their next mayor will be.

The ballot includes incumbent Mayor Pam Palmer, Tammi Taylor, William England, and Christopher James. The two candidates fighting a hard campaign in the city are Palmer and Taylor, who has lived in Adamsville for 11 years.

On the issues, Taylor said she is focused on transparency, bringing a youth center, and helping small businesses.

Palmer said she is proud of her administration and what they’re accomplished in her nearly 12 years as mayor. She said some of those accomplishments include a dog park, senior center, walking trail, paving over 20 roads, and a new storm shelter.

Palmer said she has more things to do for the city of Adamsville.

“We have purchased a property at Rex and Main and we intend to and already have demolished one old building. We’ll eventually take down other buildings and put up a new city complex, fire department, police department, city hall, and probably a community center,” Palmer said.

Taylor said she decided to run for office because she feels there are not enough places for her kids to enjoy and there needs to be more family friendly places to go in the city.

Palmer said the city has been able to put $3 million in their savings since she took office. However, Taylor questions where that money comes from or goes.

“We don’t know where that money came from in our general fund. We still don’t even know the basis on how our funding in our city. Let’s say our expenditures or revenue, we know Walmart is our biggest revenue but there is no transparency at all, so with me you will have transparency. I will provide an open checkbook for the community to know what bills the city is paying and what is coming in,” she said.

Palmer said the city was in a financial crisis when she took office and that she has been very transparent on the $3 million in savings and what it’s being used for.

“If you have business knowledge and understanding, just like what we went through with COVID-19, we got to have money put up for a rainy day and enough to carry through a year,” Palmer said.

Both candidates also talked about the controversial human waste train, better known around the community as the “poop train,” that was sitting in Adamsville and other nearby cities, causing a strong, unpleasant odor.

“We created a business license so we knew where it was going. It’s not something we could regulate. It’s federal, the federal government regulates it. The state couldn’t even regulate it. ADEM could not regulate it. I still think they can. Now, you have to inform them of where but you can’t stop it. It’s not hazardous waste. It’s been treated and sold in many places like Home Depot and Lowes as fertilizer,” Palmer said.

Taylor claims it was hazardous waste and was disrespectful to nearby cities who had to deal with the stench.

“The things to be done differently is to revert back to original agreement when the landfill was first introduced here to this community when it was Green Mountain. That’s just household trash. They even eliminated tires. so I think if the landfill was brought here as a source of revenue just for household trash, and free trash pick up for our community, lets go back to the original plan,” she said.

Palmer claims she never had an Adamsville resident complain about the train or a smell in the city, but nearby cities did complain about the odor.

LATEST POSTS