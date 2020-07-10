AD Byrne: UA, USC to ‘adjust’ football game plan following Pac-12’s decision to only play conference games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pac-12 announced Friday evening that they would only be playing conference games for all fall sports in 2020, a move that directly impacts a scheduled game between the University of Southern California and the University of Alabama.
Following the decision by the conference, UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne released a statement on his Twitter saying the schools had every intention of playing and that now they will “adjust.”
The Pac-12 has followed in the footsteps of the BIG 10 who moved to conference-only games this season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said there were no plans to do the same at this time.
