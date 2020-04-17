Actor Jack Black virtually visits patients at Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, patients at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham were treated to a visit by a special guest, a la computer screen.
Jack Black, an actor and musician best known for movies like “School of Rock” and his band, Tenacious D, visited with patients through a virtual call that was sent to all the patients. The visit was arranged by Lollipop Theater Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing movies and entertainment to children suffering from life-threatening and chronic illness in hospitals across the country.
Here are a few shots of Black visiting with patients.
