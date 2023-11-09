BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A high-tech company announced the opening dates for a new interactive gaming location planned for the Magic City.

Activate Games Birmingham will host an official grand opening for its location at the Park South Plaza at 1425 Montgomery Highway on Dec. 14 and 15.

Activate fuses technology and physical activity to create live-action gaming experiences. The company currently has 18 locations in cities across the US and Canada, including Atlanta, Gatlinburg, Louisville and Lexington.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Birmingham community and offer a new hub for entertainment,” Activate partner Bryce Anderson stated in a press release. “Our high-tech games test teams’ agility across hundreds of real-life challenges. It’s the perfect spot for a fun night out with family and friends.”

Activate tests teams’ physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges. Participants choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. An RFID wristband tracks participants’ scores and progress, making it perfect for a casual night out or intense competition.