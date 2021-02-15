ABC stores close early amid severe winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(alabcboard.gov)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Beverage Control Board is closing several of its stores early today due to winter weather making its way across the state.

Early closures will allow ABC employees enough time to get home before conditions worsen as temperatures are expected to drop this evening.

The following ABC stores will close today at 4 p.m.

  • Huntsville/Madison: 53, 151, 77, 24, 45, 193
  • Decatur/Athens/Hartselle: 95, 152, 243
  • Cullman: 15
  • Jasper: 44
  • Birmingham: 14, 83, 17, 140, 144, 109, 20, 11, 55, 98, 177.
  • Tuscaloosa Area: 56, 115, 102, 238, 82
  • Jackson: 75
  • Butler: 35
  • Demopolis: 116
  • Livingston: 60

The following stores will close today at 5 p.m.

Birmingham: 39, 58, 125, 111, 233, 176, 184, 185

The ABC Board will continue to monitor weather reports and update this list, as needed, with additional closures and timing of store reopenings.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES